500+ 2-for-1 Passes Already Sold!
Now is your last chance to get two
Pro passes for the price of one.
Add two passes to your cart and enter code 2FOR1 at checkout.
Watch On-Demand
Consensus 2023 videos are now available to watch with a free CoinDesk account.
What Is Consensus?
Consensus is the world's largest, longest-running and most influential gathering that brings together all sides of the cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 community.
From hard-hitting conversations with visionary speakers to hands-on workshops aimed at solving industry challenges, developers, investors, founders, brands, policymakers and more will walk away with the tools and insights needed to continue laying the foundation of a more decentralized future.
It is called “Consensus” for a reason. This event is the primary forum where the industry comes together to discuss the most pivotal matters of the day, highlight the biggest successes and debate the most critical conversations.
Consensus 2024 is your chance to be a part of the most important conversation in crypto and Web3.
Watch highlights from Consensus 2023!
Companies That Attend Consensus
Consensus 2023 was the place for dealmaking as the ecosystem continues to mature. Very impressive.
What I love about Consensus is that it’s a place for people from all walks of life. You can connect with people from different age groups and professional backgrounds and that is so important.
The event is often compared to the Super Bowl and World Cup in the blockchain field, and the Cannes Film Festival in the Web3 space.
The people in this room are here because they see problems out there and they’re trying to solve them. Using technology, using communities, using art whatever it is but how everyone is looking for a better way forward. So it’s really encouraging and inspiring to be around people like that.